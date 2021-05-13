Aside from some subtle exterior styling changes, the Legacy — redesigned for the 2020 model year — looks much like the previous model. Continuing with tradition, the base price includes all-wheel-drive. PHOTO: SUBARU

Aside from some subtle exterior styling changes, the Legacy — redesigned for the 2020 model year — looks much like the previous model. Continuing with tradition, the base price includes all-wheel-drive. PHOTO: SUBARU

2021 Subaru Legacy: A four-sedan that out-Subarus other Subarus

Comfort, spaciousness and performance, with the added benefit of all-weather and all-road mastery

Affordable midsize sedans are having a tough go of it these days, but that’s not necessarily the case with the Subaru Legacy. It’s the one of many models that exemplifies the automaker’s longstanding commitment to provide all-wheel-drive as standard equipment on nearly every vehicle it builds.

Other automakers have begun offering all-wheel-drive as an option for their non-luxury sedans, but Subaru’s success partially rests on its Symmetrical AWD system found in all models except the BRZ coupe. And Subaru does so while remaining competitively priced with non-AWD nameplates.

The seventh-generation Legacy that showed up for the 2020 model year isn’t significantly different from the previous iteration, but subtle changes to both ends of the car as well as restyled fenders and doors combined to make for a more appealing package.

As with most of the Subaru lineup, including the equally new Outback wagon, the Legacy is constructed using the company’s Global Platform that’s claimed to do a better job providing comfort, driving agility and collision protection. The front and rear suspension components were also engineered to deliver more precise handling and fewer jarring incidents on rough roads.

The 2021 Subaru Legacy offers comfort, spaciousness and performance, with the added benefit of all-weather and all-road mastery

The 2021 Subaru Legacy offers comfort, spaciousness and performance, with the added benefit of all-weather and all-road mastery

Compared with the previous Legacy, the revamped model is fractions longer between the front and rear wheels as well as for overall length and width. The cabin provides about the same ample legroom and headroom as before, but the dashboard has a more organic look and feel. All Legacy models except for the base come with a vertically orientated 11.6-inch touch-screen that somewhat resembles an Apple iPad. And since it’s not angled toward the driver, the various communications, infotainment and ventilation settings are fully accessible to front passengers and visible to those in back. The base Legacy comes with a seven-inch screen.

Engine choices consist of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder that puts out 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. It’s standard in all but the top two trims, which are fitted with turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinders producing a healthy 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet.

The engines connect to continuously variable transmissions with eight simulated gears controlled by steering-wheel paddle shifters. (An actual shift lever is located in the centre console.)

For best fuel consumption numbers, the base 2.5 is rated at 8.9 l/100 km in the city, 6.7 on the highway and 7.9 combined.

The AWD’s active torque vectoring system applies light braking to the inside front wheel when cornering, allowing the car to turn better.

At $28,950 (including destination charges) the base Legacy Convenience gets an assortment of dynamic safety tech, including auto-leveling and pivoting headlights but excluding distracted-driver and rear-backup mitigation.

Along with the larger touchscreen, the Touring adds dual-zone climate control, power sunroof, foglights and 17-inch alloy wheels that replace the steel versions.

Opt for the Limited or Premier and distracted-driver mitigation are included along with a navigaton system 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system and a wireless phone charger are standard.

Either the top-end Limited GT and Premier GT trims must be selected if you want the turbo V-6 (the same engine is used in the seven-passenger Ascent utility vehicle). It’s noted for delivering plenty of zip and for cornering with less body lean.

Both GTs are also equipped with aluminum alloy pedals, dual chrome exhaust tips and 18-inch wheels.

The Legacy’s cabin is also a quiet place with very little bothersome road or wind noise. The one complaint would be the non-direct-feeling steering that somewhat detracts from the car’s driving enjoyment.

That quibble aside, the Legacy’s mix of comfort, spaciousness and performance is equal to, or better than, that of other midsize sedans, with the added benefit of all-weather and all-road mastery.

The upper trims look downright luxurious, although budget-minded buyers can park the base Legacy in their driveways for as little as $28,950 including destination charges and fees. PHOTO: SUBARU

The upper trims look downright luxurious, although budget-minded buyers can park the base Legacy in their driveways for as little as $28,950 including destination charges and fees. PHOTO: SUBARU

What you should know: 2021 Subaru Legacy

Type: All-wheel-drive midsize sedan

Engines (h.p.): 2.5-litre DOHC H-4 (182); 2.4-litre DOHC H-4, turbocharged (260)

Transmission: Continuously variable (CVT)

Market position: Amongst its peers, the Legacy is the only sedan with standard all-wheel-drive. It’s also included in nearly every Subaru, which has helped the automaker steadily increase sales and market share.

Points: New styling varies slightly from the previous model, but is still more attractive. • Interior appointments are near-luxury and the various controls are easily mastered. • Base engine delivers decent power, but the turbocharged engine steals the show. • All Subaru needs to do now is add a hybrid version to the lineup.

Active safety: Blind-spot warning with cross-traffic backup alert (opt.); active cruise control (std.); emergency braking (std.); inattentive-driver alert (opt.)

L/100 km (city/hwy): 8.9/6.7 (2.5)

Base price (incl. destination): $28,950

BY COMPARISON

Nissan Altima

  • Base price: $31,300
  • Nissan’s midsize sedan now offers standard all-wheel-drive.

Kia K5

  • Base price: $31,450
  • New-for-2021 Optima replacement has sharp looks and offers standard AWD.

Honda Accord

  • Base price: $34,100
  • Popular sedans offers two turbo I-4 engines plus a hybrid option.

– written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks

Just Posted

Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Northern Health launches virtual primary care clinic

Northerners without a family physician or nurse practitioner will now have access to primary care

Demonstrators lined Hwy 16 May 5 to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Deb Meissner photo)
VIDEO: Smithers gathering marks Red Dress Day honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Approximately 70 people lined Hwy 16, drumming, singing and holding up placards

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

Most Read