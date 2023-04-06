(Black Press Media Creative)

Your trusted dealership for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles

Frontier Chrysler in Smithers, BC is your trusted dealership for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. Our dedication is to providing exceptional deals, vehicles, and services to all our customers, both new and returning, has helped us gain a loyal community of drivers and families across the province. We take pride in delivering an unforgettable experience to our customers, whether it’s for a vehicle inspection, repair, or maintenance service at our Service Department, purchasing a part at our Parts Centre, or engaging with our friendly sales team.

We offer endless perks at our Service Centre, including a complimentary point safety inspection and brake pad measurements and tire thread depth checks with all service appointments. We also provide various coffee flavors, shuttle services, and free loaner cars when available. Our waiting area is equipped with computers and free videos for your kids to enjoy while you take care of your emails, Facebook, or surf the web.

Our Parts Manager is a seasoned veteran with 34 years of experience, ensuring that you get the right solutions for your vehicle. Our Sales Department offers no-pressure test drives, with our staff waiting for your return to answer all your questions at our store.

With a history of excellence dating back to 1958, Frontier Chrysler is one of the largest networks within the Chrysler Family in Western Canada. We take pride in our transparent pricing policies, providing full disclosure on pricing, and even offering 3rd-party internet sites with their pricing to ensure that you have all the necessary information.

We are committed to becoming your favorite dealership and building a lasting friendship to cater to all your current and future automotive needs. Come and visit us at Frontier Chrysler, and we look forward to serving you.

3046 Highway #16, Smithers, BC

