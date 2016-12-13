Prince Rupert leads in eco-friendly port operations with $7.2 million in new infrastructure

DP World crews hook up a ship to the new shore power capabilities on Dec. 12, which will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 6,500 passenger vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Installation of new shore power will reduce emissions by equiv. 6,500 passenger vehicles

Vancouver Canucks’ Andrei Kuzmenko, left, of Russia, and Bo Horvat talk before a faceoff against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE MOJ: Canuck free agents, pricey pitchers and the value of irrelevance
Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards at Surrey RCMP HQ in Surrey on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Hexo reports $52.1M net loss in Q2, announces share consolidation
Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Host Gerry Dee meets the Roberts family on Family Feud Canada, Season 4. From left are Dee, Sheryl Thompson, Julie Bronson, Robyn Ross, Iris Rayburn and Marian Atkinson. Photo courtesy CBC

B.C. family represents their Indigenous heritage on Family Feud Canada
Ken Balcomb, 82, founder and longtime leader of the Center for Whale Research died Dec. 15. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

Orca community mourns death of legendary Washington whale researcher
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

B.C. disease centre says flu shows signs of decline, with no new deaths of children
A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Retail organizations, merchants and tobacco industry officials estimate between 30 and 50 per cent of tobacco sales in B.C. are contraband products, and they are calling on governments and police to crack down on the organized crime groups that sell them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu

Contraband tobacco inhales 30 to 50 per cent of B.C. market, retailers, industry fear
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants

In a tweet, Trudeau invited people to ask him any question they want

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

Sports
Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, left, and forward Conor Garland celebrate defeating the Calgary Flames in a shootout during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames

Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips

‘It’s crazy, like you need a mortgage to go to the grocery store right now’

FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

Community
Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

Goats on McKendrick Mountain. (Contributed photo)

The Nature Nut

Rosamund Pojar

    Obituaries

    Allan Warren

    Dec 6th, 2022

    Alan Lewis

    Dec 3rd, 2022

    John F. Baker

    Nov 20th, 2022

    Bernadette Ann (nee Hayes) Ferguson

    Nov 14th, 2022

    Alice Hidber

    Nov 7th, 2022

    Andrew Alan Knappett

    Nov 3rd, 2022

    Entertainment
    The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

    Singer honoured for his support of various causes

    This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

    Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

    Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

    Opinion

    Enjoying home for the holidays. (Metro Creative photo)

    Holiday Plans Poll

    What are your plans for the holiday season?

    The Sticky Files - Marisca Bakker

    Accidental auction win will bring great joy

    Marisca is impressed by the Festival of Tress contributions to charity

    Life
    Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

    Rooted in culture, steeped in love

    Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

    • 3h ago
    Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

    Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

    Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

      Impress
      : Brianna is a construction monitor on the Coastal GasLink project, reporting back to her community about what she sees along the project route, and ensuring that her community’s perspective is integrated.

      Indigenous construction monitors on Coastal GasLink ensure transparency with communities during construction

      We first met Brianna in 2019, when she joined Coastal GasLink’s Construction…

        Thanks to her work experience on Coastal GasLink, Ashley was able to start her own Environmental Inspection business. Photo courtesy Coastal GasLink

        No longer a pipe dream: Building a small business and an extraordinary legacy

        More than three years ago Ashley began working on Coastal GasLink as…

