What do you think is the best way to pay for sidewalk construction?

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach put forward a notice of motion that he hopes to bring forward at the next council meeting:

“That council directs staff to amend the Subdivision Servicing Bylaw to include a cash-in-lieu clause that allows property owners, in situations where constructing short sections of sidewalk is deemed impractical, to pay the Town funds equivalent to the Town’s estimated cost of constructing the sidewalk at a future date, and that a statutory reserve and tracking process be established be established for this purpose.”