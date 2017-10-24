WEB POLL: Arts & culture centre

How should Smithers council proceed on proposed arts & culture centre?

  • Oct. 24, 2017 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll


Related stories:

Library board proposes using old plan for arts & culture centre

Arts and Culture Centre in segments

More discussion needed for $100,000 Arts and Culture Centre feasibility study

Arts & Culture Centre options presented

Just Posted

New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017

Library board proposes using old plan for arts & culture centre

Arts & culture centre phased plan has new building with library and art gallery by Veteran’s Park.

Smithers finalist for Great Street contest

Smithers is one of four communities entered to win the 2017 Great Street Canada-wide contest.

Community members continue search for Frances Brown

Brown’s sister says Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search. RCMP is still investigating.

Freeland fire near Seymour Lake

Smithers firefighters called out to a fire on Freeland Avenue near Seymour Lake Tuesday morning.

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Most Read