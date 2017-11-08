POLL: What do you think of the electric charge station installed in Smithers?

Related:
Electric vehicle charging station was installed as part of the Second Avenue parking lot.
The collection at the Smithers campus covers from the personal to propaganda.
Woodmere Nursery negotiating with Maple Leaf Green World, which plans on building by end of year.
WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour is at Hazelton Secondary this Thursday and opens to the public 3:30-7.
Stikine MLA Resource Minister Doug Donaldson believes veto claims can avoid court through discussion
Also, more businesses exempt from providing parking in proposed bylaw amendment
Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide
Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work
Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos
A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops
Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise
Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent
Electric vehicle charging station was installed as part of the Second Avenue parking lot.