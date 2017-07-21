Soccer tournament netted a win for the home team

Five teams all played for the grand prize at last weekend’s tournament.

The Smithers Soccer League hosted their tournament last weekend, which saw many teams fighting for the win.

1st place: Smithers Gunners

2nd place: Terrace Providers

3rd place: Smithers Steenhof

The Gunners pulled off a win over the Providers 6-1 to win the Smithers Super Cup.

Organizers would like to thank the supporters and sponsors; Recreation Smithers, Town of Smithers, LB Paving, Dan’s Source For Sports, Boston Pizza, Bulkley Valley Wholesale, Sedaz Lingerie, Smokescreen Graphics & Embroidery, Sport Chek, The Capri.

They would also like to thank the Smithers grounds crew for prepping the fields, the referees and linesmen.

New Chandler field open

The new Chandler Park field opened just in time for the Smithers Soccer League’s tournament last weekend. The closure of the field was lifted the Monday before Monday, two months later than expected. The pitch was to open the first week in May, but because of the lack of snow this past winter, the sod wasn’t insulated enough for it to continue to grow properly in the spring and early summer, which left the pitch unplayable.

Mark Allen, director of development services with the Town of Smithers, said they are exploring the idea of installing a fence.

“We are proceeding with requests for quotations for fencing to fence the entire perimeter … We want to keep vehicles off our investment,” he stated.

Teams compete for the win. (Josh Casey photo)

Players battle for the ball. (Josh Casey photo)

