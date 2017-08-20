Smithers star curler presents cheque to Boarding for Brant

Smithers curling star Rachelle Brown is raising money in Brant’s memory.

Following high school in Smithers, Brown attended the University of Alberta where she curled for the school. She went on to the National Training Centre and continued to play at the top levels of the sport.

Earlier in the season, as part of a fundraising program, top-level women curlers were featured in The Women of Curling calendar for the month of December. Brown said all profits from the calendars she sells will go to the charity Boarding for Brant (B4B) organization.

Brant Holenstein was a talented young snowboarder with a generous spirit who died in a farm accident in 2013.

Friends and family set up the not-for-profit B4B to help those who might need help in the pursuit of their sporting dreams.

Brown was recently able to drop by the skateboard park, one of Brant’s favourite places, to present a cheque for $4,330 to the organization.