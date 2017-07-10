Smithers Senior Men’s Open

With rounds of 75 and 78, Don Olson captured the 2017 Senior Men’s Open at the Smithers Golf Club on the July 8-9 weekend. Ward Maitland was the overall low net winner with a net 137 score. Club past president Bill Maskiewich is pictured with the winning golfers.

A field of 61 golfers contended in this year’s tournament. Prizes went to the best three gross and net scores in A Flight (Hcp 0-13), B Flight (Hcp 14-19), and C Flight (Hcp 20+). Best gross and net scores amongst non-prize winners in each flight on Sunday also received lap prizes.

Huge thanks to Lance Barber and Jacob Cachia in the pro shop for doing the draw, Denise McIsaac and her kitchen staff for dinner, Steve Kerbrat and his greenskeeping crew for the improved golf course conditions, Trevor Sandberg for prizes, and Joanne Maxwell, Janie Olson, and Genevieve Paterson for score-keeping and fundraising.

Gross Prizes

A

Gene Kerbrat 155, Tom Pendray 159CB, Bill Maskiewich 159CB

B

Mike Kerbrat 167CB, Dana Atagi 173CB, Don Malkow 177CB

C

Frank Beaubien 184, Harvey Gunanoot 189, Ed Maskiewich 191CB

Net Prizes

A

George Negru 138, Rob Godfrey 139, Ron Van Driel 140

B

Jim Rigler 139, Boyd Barrie 141, Mike Bundock Jr. 142

C

Herb Butler 140, George Kuntz 145, Mark Bandstra 146

Lap Prizes

A

John Kushniryk, Gord Munro

B

Kiri Veloo, Ron Saimoto

C

Peter Byrnes, David Mio

Extremely Long Drives

A

John Maskiewich (Kamloops)

B

Peter Byrnes (Penticton)

C

John Homenuke (Vancouver)

D

Joel Perry (Calgary)

Submitted by Club Captain Bob Shiach.