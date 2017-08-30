Ryder Cup success ahead of Men’s Northern Open

Twenty-four members of the Smithers Golf and Country Club participated in the 18h annual edition of the Ryder Cup on the August 26-27 weekend.

The Ryder Cup Event was created to encourage members of the Smithers Golf Club to play in local club tournaments. Points are accumulated during the year from four Men’s Club Events qualifying members for the Ryder Cup Event. The four events are Club Championship Qualifying, Norm Kilpatrick Memorial, President’s Cup, and Bob Davidson Memorial. Points awarded on Gross Scores first place gets 50 points down to 50th place getting one point. Any member finishing out of the top 50 in each event receives zero points.

The tournament was put together in 1999 by Ray Antoniak and Steve Kerbrat. It was an instant success using the Ryder Cup format of Saturday front nine team alternate shot and back nine team better ball. The Sunday format consists of 18 holes individual match play with each competition worth one point.

The two teams are selected by two playing captains. Two different coloured shirts with Ryder Cup logos are ordered and purchased by the members of each team. Players on the winning team receive gift certificates on the Pro Shop.

All members of the Smithers Golf and Country Club are extremely appreciative of the tireless work of greens superintendent Steve Kerbrat and his staff.

The golf course is now in great shape and club professional Lance Barber and his pro shop staff are ready to welcome everyone to the 61st edition of the Men’s Northern Open this upcoming Labour Day weekend Sept. 1-4. There is still time for you to enter the tournament.

– Submitted article