Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.

The Smithers Figure Skating Club (SFSC) hosted a skating development seminar with Kelowna coach Steve Muff Nov. 4 and 5.

Muff is a Level 3 Skate Canada certified coach with 17 years of coaching experience. He is well known for his involvement in skater development across the province, and he coaches skaters in his own academy to the national level of competition.

Fifteen local figure skaters and 21 skaters from Northwest communities (Houston, Hazelton, Terrace and Kitimat) participated in on-ice and off-ice training, sharpening skills, learning new training techniques, and how to stretch their limits.

Off-ice conditioning was provided through Luna’s Fitness.

For the skaters, the seminar provided a strong boost in the midst of their training for an upcoming competition. For local coaches, it provided an ideal opportunity to learn and be mentored by a well-respected, high level coach.

SFSC has welcomed a new team of coaches this year to meet the needs of our dynamic club. Kellsey Schat, Courtney Malkow and Deb Portman work as club coaches, providing group and private instruction, while Stephanie Auston of the Houston Figure Skating Club provides freelance coaching.

In addition to the SFSC team, coaches from Hazelton and Prince Rupert also attended the seminar.

Smithers figure skaters are now looking forward to KlaHowYa, a regional inter-club competition hosted by SFSC Dec. 1-3. This is the first time

Smithers has hosted this competition since 2003, and the club looks forward to welcoming more than 200 skaters from across the North.

– Submitted article