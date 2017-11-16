Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.

The Smithers Figure Skating Club (SFSC) hosted a skating development seminar with Kelowna coach Steve Muff Nov. 4 and 5.

Muff is a Level 3 Skate Canada certified coach with 17 years of coaching experience. He is well known for his involvement in skater development across the province, and he coaches skaters in his own academy to the national level of competition.

Fifteen local figure skaters and 21 skaters from Northwest communities (Houston, Hazelton, Terrace and Kitimat) participated in on-ice and off-ice training, sharpening skills, learning new training techniques, and how to stretch their limits.

Off-ice conditioning was provided through Luna’s Fitness.

For the skaters, the seminar provided a strong boost in the midst of their training for an upcoming competition. For local coaches, it provided an ideal opportunity to learn and be mentored by a well-respected, high level coach.

SFSC has welcomed a new team of coaches this year to meet the needs of our dynamic club. Kellsey Schat, Courtney Malkow and Deb Portman work as club coaches, providing group and private instruction, while Stephanie Auston of the Houston Figure Skating Club provides freelance coaching.

In addition to the SFSC team, coaches from Hazelton and Prince Rupert also attended the seminar.

Smithers figure skaters are now looking forward to KlaHowYa, a regional inter-club competition hosted by SFSC Dec. 1-3. This is the first time

Smithers has hosted this competition since 2003, and the club looks forward to welcoming more than 200 skaters from across the North.

– Submitted article

Previous story
Cross-country contenders

Just Posted

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako continues to raise LNG pipeline concerns

Wood fibre use and spruce beetle concerns. TransCanada amends Coastal GasLink pipeline route.

Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.

International college students need space to live in Smithers

A Smithers campus Business program can start in May if homes are found for students.

SD 54 to draft policy on international travel

Bulkley Valley school board to look at each trip request on a case by case basis.

Rosenthal repair begins

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents being notified of any longer closures.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Bank of Canada cautious oF future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

B.C. First Nation says it has created world-class spill response plan

Report looks at response to 2016 grounding of tug Nathan E. Stewart that spilled litres of diesel

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

Most Read

  • Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

    Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.