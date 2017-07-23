Northern running team conquers massive Alberta relay

By Jackie Lieuwen

The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race

Tim Sullivan from Hazelton runs leg two of the 100-mile Sinister 7 race at Crowsnest Pass in Alberta. Part of the Out for a Rip relay-running team, the group took fifth in the massive race, which includes 1,500 runners (including group relay teams and solo runners). Out for a Rip has six people from Hazelton, Terrace, and Kitimat, and has been the winner of the Skeena River Relay from Prince Rupert to Terrace three years in a row. Photo coptright of Raven Eye Photography