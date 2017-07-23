James Clay from Terrace runs leg four of the Sinister7.

Northern running team conquers massive Alberta relay

The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race

By Jackie Lieuwen

The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race

 

Tim Sullivan from Hazelton runs leg two of the 100-mile Sinister 7 race at Crowsnest Pass in Alberta. Part of the Out for a Rip relay-running team, the group took fifth in the massive race, which includes 1,500 runners (including group relay teams and solo runners). Out for a Rip has six people from Hazelton, Terrace, and Kitimat, and has been the winner of the Skeena River Relay from Prince Rupert to Terrace three years in a row. Photo coptright of Raven Eye Photography

Most Read