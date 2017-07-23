Northern running team conquers massive Alberta relay

By Jackie Lieuwen
The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race
The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race
By Jackie Lieuwen
The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race
The evacuation orders in the area have been downgraded to alerts
Housing, medical care top of list for evacuees with no clear re-entry date in sight
The Terrace, Hazelton, Kitimat group took 5th of more than 1,000 in the 100-mile Sinister 7 race