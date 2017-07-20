Mud flies at Moricetown Mud Race

The rainy weather Saturday made for a great race, and the first rally race was Sunday. Full results.

Moricetown held their annual mud race and a mud race it was — the rainy weather Saturday made for some great mud and fun for spectators. Sunday saw the first rally race at the event.

Here are the results:

Powder puff

1st – Katie Wagner

2nd – sherry William

3rd – Rochelle Gagnon

A Class

1st – Ken Amonson

2nd – Cody Leanne

3rd – Brent Opendries

SS A

1st – Tyson Friskie

2nd – Austin Smith

3rd – Nathan Dieleman

SS B

1st – Cody Labbe

2nd – Chris Gagnon

BB class

1st – Aaron William

2nd – Sean Gagnon

3rd – Blaine Forsythe

AA Class

1st – Ryan Hladun

2nd – Nelson Michell

3rd – Peter Gunnanoot

Quads

1st – Dylan

2nd – white lightening

3rd – Jonathan

Sleds

1st – Harvey Gunanoot

2nd – Joel Rauch

3rd – Trevor Moore

F Class

Dustin Gagnon

B Class

1st – Brent Opendries

2nd – Tyson Stoltenberg

C Class

1st – Ken Amonson

2nd – Craig Stoltenberg

3rd – Sean Misch

D class

1st – chris Godfrey

2nd – Craig Stoltenberg

3rd – Cole Romeo

E class

1st – craig stoltenberg

2nd –

3rd – Clarence Bjornson

Rally Race

Austin Smith champion