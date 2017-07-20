Mud flies at Moricetown Mud Race

Moricetown held their annual mud race and a mud race it was — the rainy weather Saturday made for some great mud and fun for spectators. Sunday saw the first rally race at the event.
Here are the results:
Powder puff
1st – Katie Wagner
2nd – sherry William
3rd – Rochelle Gagnon
A Class
1st – Ken Amonson
2nd – Cody Leanne
3rd – Brent Opendries
SS A
1st – Tyson Friskie
2nd – Austin Smith
3rd – Nathan Dieleman
SS B
1st – Cody Labbe
2nd – Chris Gagnon
BB class
1st – Aaron William
2nd – Sean Gagnon
3rd – Blaine Forsythe
AA Class
1st – Ryan Hladun
2nd – Nelson Michell
3rd – Peter Gunnanoot
Quads
1st – Dylan
2nd – white lightening
3rd – Jonathan
Sleds
1st – Harvey Gunanoot
2nd – Joel Rauch
3rd – Trevor Moore
F Class
Dustin Gagnon
B Class
1st – Brent Opendries
2nd – Tyson Stoltenberg
C Class
1st – Ken Amonson
2nd – Craig Stoltenberg
3rd – Sean Misch
D class
1st – chris Godfrey
2nd – Craig Stoltenberg
3rd – Cole Romeo
E class
1st – craig stoltenberg
2nd –
3rd – Clarence Bjornson
Rally Race
Austin Smith champion