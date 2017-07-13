Men’s soccer hosts tournament this weekend

While the kids soccer has wound down to camps and such, the men’s league is still going strong. In fact, this weekend is a perfect opportunity to see some of the best soccer you can see locally as the local men play host in their annual tournament sponsored by Dan’s Source for Sports.

Tournament organizer Dan Imhof said that they were hoping to see eight teams vying for the cash prize.

“We’ll have a couple of teams and we’re hoping to see some of the regular teams we usually play,” he said.

Imhof said that while the level of play was not at the same level one might see in recreational leagues in Europe, it was certainly well worth watching.

“There are some great players in there with some very good skills. Definitely worth coming out to watch,” he said.

According to Imhof, the local squads will be among the favorites as the teams hit the pitch for the weekend.

“In the local tournaments, we’re usually near the top and this weekend should be the same,” said Imhof.

And after a long process of redevelopment, the revamped field at Chandler Park appears to be ready for use in the tourney.

For information on game times, contact Chris Imhof at 778-210-1181.