Lois Marleau (Contributed photo)

Marleau and Sikkes chosen as HBMR Legendary Locals

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort has double the legends this season with a pair of 83-year-old skiers.

In a break from tradition, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) has chosen two people instead of one as Legendary Locals for 2018.

Lois Marleau, 83, is a resident of Kitimat. Theo Sikkes, also 83, is a Smithers resident. Both are familiar faces on the mountain, where they have skied, respectively, for 43 and 48 years.

“As we get closer to 2019, when we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ski hill, we wanted to recognize two people who have been skiing here as long as there has been a ski area,” said HBMR president Gary Mathiesen. “Both Lois and Theo have been inspiring people on the mountain for decades.”

Mathiesen said Sikkes and Marleau shone from among the list of nominees. Both were nominated numerous times.

“Lois is an inspiration to all, especially to those of us who are senior skiers,” said Whitehorse resident Lori Eastmure. “She is a regular on the hill. She often skis alone and she is friendly to all. I look forward to her friendly wave. I hope to be as active as she is at her age.”

Lois said spending Christmas and March break at her family cabin on the hill every year is an important part of her winter. Enjoying good health all her life has allowed her to keep coming to the mountain year after year, although she acknowledges it could be the skiing that has helped keep her fit.

“There’s something about being there that is really magical,” she said with a laugh.

Theo and his family have been a part of the mountain skiing culture since 1969. He agrees the mountain has something special because even though he’s skied elsewhere, he’s always found the snow at HBMR to be, “… as good or better than anywhere else.”

“I just love the winters here,” he said. “It’s great to get up there, to be up there all day, then to come home tired and sleep really well.”

Theo is a source of encouragement to others on the mountain.

“We have watched him ski under the chair for years,” said Smithers resident David Schwab. “In spite of knee and hip and heart surgery, he is in great shape and he just keeps going.”

As Legendary Locals, both Lois and Theo receive their season passes free this year.

– Submitted by Hudson Bay Mountain Resort.

Previous story
Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Just Posted

Marleau and Sikkes chosen as HBMR Legendary Locals

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort has double the legends this season with a pair of 83-year-old skiers.

Disaster assistance funding now available for north coast flooding victims

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 15.

The Smithers Airshow Society has flown the coop

Insurance rates, lack of volunteers grounded future airshows in Smithers but search & rescue benefits.

Telkwa Coal meeting for the neighbours

Allegiance Coal hopes to have a larger open house in the first quarter next year.

Babine Forest Product’s fine appeal not successful

The company has been ordered to pay the $1.01 million fine after the 2012 Burns Lake explosion.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly to B.C. battleground

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast, eyes small towns

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

Most Read