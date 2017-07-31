Ladies golf at Kitimat tournament

Low net winners were from Terrace and low gross winners were from Smithers and Houston.

Contributed photo Terrace golfers Miranda Smith, Kim MacDougall, Ann Maher and Jocelyn Galloway were the overall low net winners with a score of 80.5.

Kitimat ladies golf held their annual golf tournament on July 29-30.

Under cool and wet conditions, 96 ladies from Terrace, Houston, Smithers, Prince Rupert, Campbell River, Victoria and Kitimat played.

Overall low gross winners from Smithers and Houston with a two-day score of 142 were Janie Olson, Shannon Malbeuf, Kathy Wardrop and Maryn Williams.

Overall low net winners from Terrace with a score of 80.5 were Miranda Smith, Kim MacDougall, Ann Maher and Jocelyn Galloway.

Winners by flight:

A Flight

1st low gross – scoring 145 from Kitimat and Victoria

Christine Henning, Michelle McMenamon, Anna Krause and Mary Murphy.

1st low net – 86.5 from Smithers

Janice Malkow, Peggi McCleary, Vida Carson & Robin Malkow.

2nd low net – 93 from Kitimat

Murielle Gaudet, Lillian Sanders, Vivian Ringham and Donna McMenamon.

3rd low net – 96.5 from Smithers

Fran Fraser, Coranne Dohler, Vivian Brooks and Sandy Doore.

4th low net – 97.5 from Prince Rupert

Rose Holkestad, Carol Schaeffer, Linda Miller and Chris Gordon.

B Flight

1st low gross – 144 from Smithers

Tanya Morkal, Erin Hurtz, Jaklin O’Neil and Kaity McMillin.

1st low net – 87 from Kitimat

Raquel Gomes, Nancy Tormene, Fatima Reynolds and Sharon Bruno.

2nd low net – 93 from Kitimat

Esther Pretulac, Dorothy MacDonald, Carol Cresswell and Irene Edelmann.

3rd low net – 94 from Kitimat

Michele Frater, Karina Dziuba, Maurine Atkinson and Sandy Knowles.

4th low net – 95 from Kitimat

Lori Ann Seppala, Charlotte Nicholson, Brenda (Jingles) Dauphinee.

C Flight

1st low gross – 163 on a countback from Campbell River & Kitimat

Laura Westcott, Dorit Lindner, Rosemary Louttit and Cheri Seppala.

1st low net – 83.0 from Kitimat

Ashton Nicholson, Jamie Holyk, Kristie Genzele and Charleen Nicholson.

2nd low net – 95 from Kitimat

Chris Giraldi, Jackie Sweet, Tina Readman and Anne Berrisford.

3rd low net – 98 from Terrace

Diane Pritchard, Lorraine Johnson, Debbie Middleton and Beth Benzer.

4th low net – 101.5 from Kitimat

Melissa Baker, Marlena Silveira, Jasmine Medeiros and Jodi Leduc.

Long drive winners over the two days were Ann Maher (2) Terr, Karina Dziuba (Kit) and Michelle McMenamon (Kit), Vida Carson (Sm), Nancy Tormene (Kit), Jamie Holyk (Kit) and Charleen Nicholson (Kit).

Closest to the pin over two days were Melissa Baker (Kit), Lori Ann Seppala (Kit), Miranda Smith (Terr), Marlene Silveira (Kit) and Sharon Bruno (Kit).

Accuracy Drive winners over two days were Ann Maher (Terr), Fran Fraser (Sm), Ellen Smith (Terr), Carol Cresswell (Kit), Chris Giraldi (Kit), Robin Malkow (Sm), Jasmine Medeiros (2) (Kit).

Closest to 150 marker on hole #2 were Marlena Silveira (Kit) and Marilyn Earl (Terr).