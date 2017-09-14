Junior/senior Smithers golf tournament

Ryan Richter with senior partner Ian Smith being awarded the trophy by club pro Lance Barber. (Contributed photo)

More juniors and seniors teamed up for this year’s golf tournament in Smithers.

Twenty-nine teams paired up Saturday, Sept. 9 for the closing Junior/Senior 2017 tournament.

The 58 participants was up from 40 players in 2016, after a positive Junior Golf season. Ryan Richter was the low net champion with senior partner Ian Smith with a net 57.27. Once again, as they did in 2016, Finn Rourke and senior partner Steve Kerbrat came second with a net of 65.61.

All players enjoyed the day with prizes for the individual hole play, and participation awards once the top six teams were recognized.

Junior golf appreciates the community support and many sponsors throughout the year.

While Junior golf with weekly lessons happens Wednesdays throughout the season, the Junior members have full access to play the course other days of the week. It was also positive to see the increase over 2016 in female players. Juniors are encouraged to continue play until the course closes in late October.

– Submitted article