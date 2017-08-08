HOT drag racing weekend on the tarmac in Terrace

One of the most intense races was rookie Jordan McNeice taking on seasoned veteran Paul Soares

Steve Szufnarowicz from Smithers burns rubber in his pickup at the Hot August Nites Drags in Terrace Aug. 6-7. - Photo by Kelly Evans

It was definitely HOT at the Hot August Nites drag races this weekend.

And though spectator count was a bit down, the heat didn’t slow down the races too much on the tarmac at the Terrace airport.

Races were hot and tight, with bracket racing equalizing the competition, organizer Jeremy McBride says his highlight was seeing a rookie take on a seasoned veteran in the Gamblers race Monday night.

It was Jordan McNeice, who’d never competed before, racing his dad’s 60’s Camaro against Paul Soares in his 90’s Grand Prix.

“It was neck and neck,” said McBride. “A very tight, close race.”

It would’ve been literally inches separating them, he said, adding that spectators couldn’t discern the winner until it was posted.

Paul Soares narrowly took the win.

A few of the other races were filmed by Les Barks and you cna click here for a short video clip of Doug McFadden racing his 55 Chevy.

Other results from the weekend are as follows:

SUNDAY

Super Pro:

1st – Harley Bell

2nd – Russ Gutknecht

3rd – Kham Shantz

Pro:

1st – Marty Ciampichni

2nd – Paul Amado

3rd – Doug McPhayden

Bike/Sled:

1st – Kevin Carlson

2nd – Seth Harmer

3rd – Matt Christiansen

Jr. Dragster:

1st – Shelby Peterson

2nd – Delaney Ribeiro

3rd – Logan Calkins

MONDAY

Super Pro:

1st – Gord Hidber

2nd – Dwayne Adams

3rd – Russ Gutknecht

Pro:

1st – Peter Ruksys

2nd – Mike Stogrin

3rd – Rob Bredow

Bike/Sled:

1st – Ken McCool

2nd – Matt Christiansen

3rd – Joel Roesel

Jr. Dragster:

1st – Delaney Ribeiro

2nd – Shelby Peterson

3rd – Logan Calkins