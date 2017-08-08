HOT drag racing weekend on the tarmac in Terrace

It was definitely HOT at the Hot August Nites drag races this weekend.
And though spectator count was a bit down, the heat didn’t slow down the races too much on the tarmac at the Terrace airport.
Races were hot and tight, with bracket racing equalizing the competition, organizer Jeremy McBride says his highlight was seeing a rookie take on a seasoned veteran in the Gamblers race Monday night.
It was Jordan McNeice, who’d never competed before, racing his dad’s 60’s Camaro against Paul Soares in his 90’s Grand Prix.
“It was neck and neck,” said McBride. “A very tight, close race.”
It would’ve been literally inches separating them, he said, adding that spectators couldn’t discern the winner until it was posted.
Paul Soares narrowly took the win.
A few of the other races were filmed by Les Barks and you cna click here for a short video clip of Doug McFadden racing his 55 Chevy.
Other results from the weekend are as follows:
SUNDAY
Super Pro:
1st – Harley Bell
2nd – Russ Gutknecht
3rd – Kham Shantz
Pro:
1st – Marty Ciampichni
2nd – Paul Amado
3rd – Doug McPhayden
Bike/Sled:
1st – Kevin Carlson
2nd – Seth Harmer
3rd – Matt Christiansen
Jr. Dragster:
1st – Shelby Peterson
2nd – Delaney Ribeiro
3rd – Logan Calkins
MONDAY
Super Pro:
1st – Gord Hidber
2nd – Dwayne Adams
3rd – Russ Gutknecht
Pro:
1st – Peter Ruksys
2nd – Mike Stogrin
3rd – Rob Bredow
Bike/Sled:
1st – Ken McCool
2nd – Matt Christiansen
3rd – Joel Roesel
Jr. Dragster:
1st – Delaney Ribeiro
2nd – Shelby Peterson
3rd – Logan Calkins