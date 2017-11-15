The Smithers Secondary boys placed seventh overall in the senior division at the provincial high school cross-country championships. River Stokes-Deyoung was the top local finisher in 48th place out of 233 runners. Stokes de-Young would have been in contention for the junior title but ran as a senior instead so the school could enter a senior team. Left to right are Konrad Thummerer, Aidan Murphy, River Stokes-Deyoung, Jesse Smids and Gregory Baxter.

Cross-country contenders

Smithers Secondary School impress at cross-country provincials

By Tom Best

Smithers Secondary School impress at cross-country provincials

 

The Smithers senior girls placed fifth overall at provincials in Jericho Beach. Eliyah Brawdy was the top individual finisher for the Gryphons with 11th place out of 242 runners. Left to right are Cara Brawdy, Emily Coldwell, Zoe Hallman, Hannah Pow, Mia Recknell and Eliyah Brawdy. Contributed photos

Previous story
Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

Just Posted

Rosenthal repair begins

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents being notified of any longer closures.

Car goes over Hudson Bay Mtn Rd embankment

Two had to be freed after their car slid over an embankment.

Recycle BC ending contract with Bulkley Valley Bottle Depot

Depot will no longer collect certain materials come February

Launching an understanding of physics

Smithers physics students use medieval siege weapons to gain knowledge of the universe of physics.

Telkwa remembers

Photos from a snowy Telkwa Remembrance Day ceremony.

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Most Read

  • Cross-country contenders

    Smithers Secondary School impress at cross-country provincials