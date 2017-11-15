Cross-country contenders

The Smithers Secondary boys placed seventh overall in the senior division at the provincial high school cross-country championships. River Stokes-Deyoung was the top local finisher in 48th place out of 233 runners. Stokes de-Young would have been in contention for the junior title but ran as a senior instead so the school could enter a senior team. Left to right are Konrad Thummerer, Aidan Murphy, River Stokes-Deyoung, Jesse Smids and Gregory Baxter.