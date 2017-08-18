Chandler Park to have grand opening

Smithers will be holding an official opening of the new Chandler Park field later this month.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m. on Vancouver St.

In a statement, Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach stated Chandler Park has been a dedicated park since 1913.

“The field development work we have undertaken over the past two seasons builds on this long legacy and brings the park closer to the community’s vision of an exceptional recreation facility. It has been a tremendous team effort and would not have been possible without the support of our funding partners.”

A fence will be installed around the perimeter of the park this fall.

Phase three will take place next year which includes the removal of the remainder of the former track and re-sodding of Field 1 and part of Field 3.