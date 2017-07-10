Chandler Park field is now open

Smithers’ new field is now open.

The field opened Monday, two months later than what was expected. The pitch was to open the first week in May, but because of the lack of snow this past winter, the sod wasn’t insulated enough for it to continue to grow properly in the spring and early summer, which left the pitch unplayable.

Mark Allen, director of development services with the Town of Smithers said they are exploring the idea of installing a fence.

“We are proceeding with requests for quotations for fencing to fence the entire perimeter … we want to keep vehicles off our investment,” he stated.