Canada takes silver at world mixed curling championship

Canada settled for silver at the world mixed curling championship on Saturday after dropping an 8-5 decision to Scotland at the Palladium de Champery.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., team of skip Trevor Bonot, Jackie McCormick, Kory Carr and Megan Carr scored two with a double takeout in the seventh end. Canada forced an extra end with a steal of one in the eighth when Scotland skip Grant Hardie was wide his final stone.

Canada applied pressure in the extra end but Hardie delivered a double takeout to remove two Canadian counters for the victory.

“It’ll take a minute to settle in that it’s only silver because we came so close,” Bonot said. “But I’m still very proud to take a medal home to Canada.”

The Czech Republic edged Norway 7-6 for the bronze.

The Canadian Press