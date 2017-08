Kids walked the plank as a pirate took over the BV Pool. Maintenance workers take over Friday.

The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreational Centre held its last special event Wednesday before closing for maintenance.

That event was ‘Kids Drool and Pirates Rule,’ which saw kids walk the plank among other fun activities.

Beginning Sept. 1, the pool is closed for its annual maintenance cleaning and will remain closed until Sept. 18 at 6 a.m.

However, reception will stay open for registration Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.