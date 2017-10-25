Seven-year-old Kaede Kurihara kicks her way to first place in the 100 meter kicking race.

Bulkley Valley Otters win eight first place finishes

Kanna Kurihara, 10, breaks a club record as Otters win big in Prince Rupert.

The Bulkley Valley Otters splashed into the 2017-18 season in a big way with a small group as they came home with eight first place swims with five swimmers in attendance.

The meet, hosted by the Prince Rupert Rapids club, kicked off another season in which the local Otters will continue to make its assault on its own record book. Kanna Kurihara, 10, will be the first to bring out the eraser, in this case for the grueling 400-meter individual medley (IM).

Kurihara splashed her way to four first place finishes on her way to a silver medal in the contest for the high point award for the meet. In addition to the 400 IM, she was the fastest in the 10-and-under girls in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 100 butterfly. She was the runner up in the 100 backstroke, the 200 breaststroke and the 200 IM.

Zachary Durnin, 10, was the bronze medalist in the boys high point contest. He topped the field in the 200 freestyle and was second in the 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and the 200 IM.

Butterfly specialist Fergus Hobson, 16, dominated the field in the 200 butterfly with a surprisingly speedy race for this point of the season.

“I was really happy with it. My splits were probably the best I’ve had,” he said.

Hobson also took top honours in the 50-metre event of that discipline.

Seven-year-old Kaede Kurihara turned more than a few heads as she upset competitors who were two and three years older in the 100 kick race. Not content to leave well enough alone, she splashed her way to second place results in the 50 backstroke and the 100 IM

Head coach Tom Best was more than pleased with the range of improved results. For example, he pointed out that 12-year-old Byron Greene, a rare recipient of awards in events other than freestyle, had top three finishes in three different strokes. Greene took second in the 100 butterfly to go with thirds in the 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke races.

Kurihara’s record in the 400 IM was unexpected as she dropped close to 25 seconds from her previous result.

The team’s next competition will be in Prince George Nov. 17-19.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Previous story
Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Just Posted

VIDEO: Bulkley River flood watch

The River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for Bulkley River and tributaries.

New digital mammography machine construction in Smithers

Renovations start this week to accommodate the new unit at Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Conservation helps recover vehicle reported stolen

Conservation located the vehicle in the Bulkley River.

New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017

Perry Rath’s Many Lives gallery reception Friday

Artist Perry Rath’s reception is Friday, and the exhibition runs until Nov. 22.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Most Read