Volunteers make Fall Fair successful

Editor:

Another Year!

We partied until the cows came home and then we got up the next day to do it all over again!

Needless to say it was a very busy, yet successful weekend in the Johnstone and Davidson Halls at the BVX. Our volunteers were amazing and an integral part of our success. A huge THANK-YOU to all those that came out to help. It is getting harder each year to find volunteers and we so appreciate those that took time to help us set up, decorate, take entries, organize and take everything down again. We couldn’t have and can’t do it without your support.

For next year, our 99th year, we encourage you to take part in the preparation and the anticipation of the halls coming together. We need help the week before the fair and the week during the fair. Please call us to volunteer and see you next year! THANK-YOU!

Karen Rabbiosi and Fay Van Horn

Smithers