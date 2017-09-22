The dog days of summer are over and special lattes are back

Pumpkin spice latte is everywhere and that can only mean one thing: fall has arrived.

That’s a wrap for Summer 2k17 folks! The season of events and activities in and around the Bulkley Valley, BBQs and blistering hot weather is over. Here are a few tell-tale signs:

1. It gets darker earlier. Yeah, that’s one of the dead giveaways for me as a night owl and adventurer; having it get dark before 9 p.m. is weird because it had stayed light until about 11 o’clock — which doesn’t happen back in Ontario.

2. Pumpkin spice latte is everywhere. From Starbucks to Tim Hortons to Keurig pods sitting on store shelves. They scream fall and I scream no — I’ll just stick with my plain cup of coffee.

3. Halloween candy already on the shelves at the grocery stores. I’ll be honest, Halloween is still one of my favourite times of the year — yep even at 23.

4. Hockey players begin to take to the ice, on a local level and on a national level. Hockey for me is one of my most favourite past times, mainly because I grew up watching hockey my entire life. Go Bruins go! (Editor’s note: Go Jets go!)

5. Cuddle Buddy applications begin circulating on social media. I think that one is self explanatory.

I’m not a big fan of the fall season, mainly because summer is my favourite and it simply doesn’t last.

This past weekend I took a drive to Kitwanga for a story and it wasn’t until that drive where I saw the orange leaves on the trees that it hit me: summer is over.

I write this with mixed emotion because summer is all about the outdoors: swimming, camp fires, lounging outside with an adult beverage and the many activities that happen during those months.

While I didn’t have the opportunity to do much of those this summer, I did enjoy walking around town, driving to new places — well, new places to me — and taking in the sights.

By now you’ve probably noticed the tone this piece is taking. The choice of day to type this, probably isn’t the best either…it’s been raining all day and it’s gloomy, so it’s a movie day.

To bring some warmth to this, here are some of the memorable moments of my first summer here in the Bulkley Valley:

– SOAR: The over 2,000 girl guides who came to Smithers for a week of adventure and the endless fun that I personally had with the puns. I’m SOARy that I didn’t have more.

– Driving down to Prince Rupert to see a good friend, who also happens to be a reporter. I got the VIP tour around town and got to experience my first ever Tsunami hazard sign.

– Hiking the Silver King Basin Trail. To say the views were incredible would be an understatement. For someone who has never seen sights like that before, it was bliss.

Those are just some of the moments that popped into my mind as I sip on my coffee while wrapped in a blanket with my laptop on my lap.

What am I looking forward to doing this fall? I’m not exactly sure yet. If you have any ideas for me, drop me a line and share your favourite fall past time.

As sang by the band Greenday, “Wake me up when September ends.”

josh.casey@interior-news.com