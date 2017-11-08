Some free advice to RDBN on salvaging

Writer says liability is not the real issue with metal salvaging.

Editor,

I have been informed that the regional district (of Bulkley-Nechako) will engage a management consulting firm to offer them some direction. Well, as a taxpayer, allow me to offer some free advice.

There is a the Smithers transfer station an attendant who, when not operating the Bobcat to load the truck, sits in it and reads a book. This is not only a blatant lack of management but is disrespectful and insulting to taxpayers witnessing this, and it prompts one to wonder what else is going on or not that isn’t so obvious.

One former attendant now retired was constantly in motion, policing what and where items were deposited, and so the wood and metal piles were not so contaminated as they are now. The value of this huge and growing metal pile is greatly diminished in value because of these contaminants.

The published bylaw banning metal salvage indicates liability as the issue. This is not true!

There are more hazards in the woodpile than in the reuse of scrap metal. It’s all economic as the woodpile is a real liability because it has to be broken up, loaded into trucks, trucked to Knockholt [Landfill east of Houston], unloaded and buried at huge expense. No wonder they still allow wood salvage!

Without commercial salvage, this metal scrap pile is hardly diminished. In fact, it grows to a point where it dominates the whole area. This is because presently at $40/ton there is negligible commercial salvage at best for iron/steel.

So if the district does not rescind the bylaw, do as Nike advertises: Just do it!

It’s the right thing to do!

CE LaSha P. Eng.

Smithers

