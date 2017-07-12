Smithers programs for looks, not practicality

Brian Burrill sees efforts by council as more “look at me … I’m a wonderful and progressive town.”

In the July 5 edition of The Interior News, there is an article regarding “water restrictions,” among other things.

Some quotes from the article:

“Smithers does not have water use issues…”

“…we are blessed … with lots of good water…”

However, according to The Interior News article, the Town felt compelled to create a ‘water restriction bylaw,’ seemingly when Smithers is without water issues and blessed with bountiful amounts.

I understand that with climate change and the expectation of a hotter than usual summer, it is prudent for the Town to be ready to invoke water-saving procedures, if necessary. However, it seems that Town council has recently created a number of ‘programs’ that, in my opinion, are more of a “look at me … I’m a wonderful and progressive town” rather than are really necessary or practical.

Here are my examples:

* Designating Third Avenue as a “bicycle route” with the accompanying 30 kph vehicle speed limit. Really, is anyone other than those living on Third Avenue going to go out of their way to use Third avenue, rather than the the street on which they reside? I doubt it. And judging by my experience cycling in town, there are no more cyclists using Third Avenue now than prior to its institution as a ‘bike’ lane. And the introduction of a stop sign on Queen Street to calm traffic on Third Avenue due to the bike route now interrupts what was the only through north-south route in the town core.

* The Portland Loo. I understand that the purchase/installation price was a shocking figure to many residents. But, according to the Town, part of the cost was covered by various grants. However, with the amount that the Town did spend from general revenue and for the future costs of maintenance, the taxpayers will still be on the hook. And for what? I can only guess that business owners on Main Street put pressure on the Town to install a public latrine to deter the public from asking to use the business owners’ facilities. But there are plenty of local businesses (Safeway, No Frills, Tim Hortons, A&W, Dairy Queen, Daddios, just to mention a few) who have public washrooms.

* I’ve already discussed the “water restriction bylaw” above.

Brian Burrill

Smithers B C