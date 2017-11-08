Riverside rudeness against a senior

Writer says he had very poor experiences at Riverside Park after an incident at the campground.

Editor,

Big complaint against the Town of Smithers. A serious problematic action in the case of wrongful eviction from site no.35.

This action was without just cause. The eviction was forceful with the threat of calling in the RCMP. My name is Gerald Haidenger, I am a retired power engineer employed by the federal government. I am a respectable, law abiding, tax paying resident of B.C. who now resides in Smithers.

The rude, disrespectful manner of the Town of Smithers against a senior. No consideration to be informed about a disagreement with the now former park attendant. Two days after the eviction, the then campground called the RCMP. I was parked near Riverside Park watching a DVD in my car. An RCMP vehicle came, lights flashing. Constable N. Djuric questioned me as there were complaints against me. Nothing happened as I was doing nothing wrong and had done nothing wrong. He gave me his card and left.

There has been now another problem with the new park attendant. While sitting in my car watching a movie at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Riverside park, two RCMP cars show up — there was a complaint against me, which again was completely untrue and they left. The one constable was Fox. I had a conversation the next evening with Constable Fox. He said the attendant told them I was swearing and yelling at the attendant, that I was rude to campground tenants, which is completely untrue, as I have many friendly conversations with campers while in the park. This is the second time the RCMP was called.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2:45 p.m. while walking my dog Maggie at Riverside Park on leash, apparently the Town of Smithers has again called the R.C.M.P. against me. Constable Dion and Constable Mindel were rude and disrespectful. They stated that I had been banned from Riverside Park and told never to come back, which is not true. They also said I was evicted from site 35 for non-payment which is not true, as I am well-off. They also said this is a private park. These men were ill informed. They threatened me with arrest and being taken to jail. It was my dog that prevented me from taking them up on their offer.

I bring this to the media in the hope this will not happen to any other citizen of Canada or any other country, in such a beautiful park and in such a great place as Smithers, with so many friendly people.

Sincerely,

Gerald Haidenger

Smithers

Previous story
Billboards blight highway

Just Posted

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa ski resort appeal

Stikine MLA Resource Minister Doug Donaldson believes veto claims can avoid court through discussion

Parking lot with charging station open

Also, more businesses exempt from providing parking in proposed bylaw amendment

Author Thom Henley stopping in Smithers

Raven Walks Around the World: Life of a Wandering Activist now on a best sellers list.

Rosenthal Road $375,000 repair before winter

Town staff’s recommendation to get moving soon on Rosenthal repair passed by Smithers council.

Telkwa’s new local hiring policy irks some residents

Definition of local divides council

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

VIDEO: Hollywood celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting

The list includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston, Will Ferrell and more

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Most Read

  • Non-stop work securing Hydro tower

    Writers thank BC Hydro for work near their property keeping the lights on after Telkwa River flood.

  • Billboards blight highway

    Writer says state of Hwy 16 signs take away from Main Street effort.

  • Riverside rudeness against a senior

    Writer says he had very poor experiences at Riverside Park after an incident at the campground.