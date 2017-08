While reading about the new $5.6-million, 19-unit public housing project across from Ranger Park, I got thinking about how much existing Smithers housing you could buy for that amount.

Turns out you could purchase the 12 houses on Sunny Point ridge from the corner of Bulkley Drive down to where Sunny Point loops southwest, pay all the taxes for the transaction, the legal fees and still have enough left over for another outhouse on Main Street.

David Webster

Smithers