Proud of dog park volunteers

Jessica Taggart is proud of what volunteers achieved in creating a dog park in Smithers.

Most may not know but I haven’t been on the dog park board the last year. I happily passed the torch. I just didn’t have the time to dedicate anymore.

That being said, I’m super proud of what the other volunteers have achieved! Six years and tons of work!

Something else on my mind: We live in the best collective community! Dease to Kispiox and everything between!

Our ideas and opinions may not always align but I feel that we’ve got it pretty lucky.

A neighbour is always willing to help a neighbour and we have such an embracing welcoming environment.

Jessica Taggart

Smithers