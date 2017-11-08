Non-stop work securing Hydro tower

Editor,

On Oct. 25, the Telkwa river rose quickly from heavy rains in the headwaters. By 5 p.m., the B.C. Hydro transmission tower at the lower end of our property was now in the middle of the Telkwa river with all kinds of logs and debris jammed up against it, threatening to wash it away completely, which, to my understanding, would have put the whole area from Hungry Hill to Kitwanga out of power for several days.

Once B.C. Hydro transmission division was notified, the response time was impressive. From the time they were able to view it in the daylight, approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 26, contractors and equipment were on the ground and working by 8 that evening. They worked nonstop, 24 hours a day for four days straight until the tower was secure.

We would like to thank the B.C. Hydro transmission division for keeping us informed and for their concern for the disruption to our lives and property. We would also like to thank Rich, Theo and Hausi and their crews for the care that they took to minimize the damage to our property from all the equipment being operated.

Sincerely,

Stan Kania and Barbara Noxon

Telkwa