It’s not goodbye, rather until we meet again

Some of you may already know the news that I’ve decided to leave The Interior News. If not, well now you know.

This paper will be the last with my byline on stories, the last with my mug on the bottom of the letters page and the last and final time I will have a column in the opinions section.

It’s been an honour and a privilege to tell your stories for over four months, to learn about Indigenous culture first hand and the issues that have spanned the area for many decades.

You’ve welcomed me into your home for an interview and some of you have even fed me. Your generosity and kind-heartedness is what makes me proud to be a Smithereen.

Some of you have voiced your opinions on my opinion columns, mainly my piece on the Portland Loo.

Some of you agreed with me and others not so much. But, that’s what makes this country so great — the fact that everyone is allowed to have an opinion and share it. When you stopped me when I was out walking the streets of Smithers, came into the office and stopped me while I was shopping to either agree or disagree with my point of view, I appreciate those comments.

When I came to B.C., it was the first time that I had ventured this far out west. In fact, it was the first time leaving the Ontario for another province, but I had been to the United States before. Seeing the mountains for the first time heading into Smithers was spectacular. I literally said to myself, “is this real?” That’s just how incredible the view was and still is for me.

I’ve learned so much about northern B.C., it’s unique issues and the fact that it’s a far drive to the nearest Walmart. But I’m still thankful that there’s a Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Bugwood Bean in Smithers (journalists like coffee, in case you hadn’t noticed).

I guess this is the part where I draw this opinion piece to a close.

As I write this final paragraph, I just want to say thank-you to all of you in the Bulkley Valley, and keep on reading The Interior News and welcome the new reporter the same way you did for me.

It’s been a slice and I hope we can run in to each other again in the future.

-30-