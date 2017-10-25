Is Greyhound abandoning the North?

A frequent rider doesn’t want Greyhound to turn tale and run from the North.

To whom it may concern:

I am writing regarding the possible cancellation of your bus service (Greyhound) to northern British Columbia and Yukon communities in the coming months. The Prince George to Prince Rupert run includes the “Highway of Tears.” Traveling from Prince George to Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Whitehorse has much historical merit involving the “Great White North.”

The impact of this decision is going to be a hardship for those in smaller cities and townships. They will become even more isolated, especially between Valemont to Prince George, Prince Rupert, Fort St. John, Whitehorse, etc. Some who don’t have access to train or air travel, students and seniors who can’t afford other travel methods or those who are unable to drive themselves.

Not everyone can connect to train or plane service for travel south involving business, medical, education or pleasure. Much of this province’s wealth/economy is realized in the North. We appreciate living up here and enjoying what the area has to offer. It is a shame this valuable service is going to be reduced to “bare bones.” I can understand the financial side of this picture, however, surely something can be worked out to allow present and future bus clients continuation of this transportation system

I have travelled Greyhound regularly since 1974 all around southern, central and northern B.C. and Alberta, for two to three-hour trips or long hauls of 15-24 hours. Your drivers have been skilled, courteous, very helpful – and some even have a wicked sense of humour! There has never been any worry or trepidation when climbing aboard to leave on my many trips during any Canadian season.

I have also used your buses for shipping freight throughout B.C. and Alberta. Your staff at the depots are very respectful, knowledgeable and ready to always go that extra mile.

Please don’t penalize us northerners by cutting away this travel option in/out of our home base, but allow Greyhound to continue this safe, pleasant and reliable service to those of us presently using it, and to future customers and patrons.

Your slogan has always been “Go Greyhound … and leave the driving to us.” After almost four-and-a-half decades of exceptional riding and freight service, I would love to continue to do so.

Victoria Manson

Frequent rider fan

Lone Butte, B.C.

Previous story
To expect something for nothing is naive

Just Posted

New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017

Library board proposes using old plan for arts & culture centre

Arts & culture centre phased plan has new building with library and art gallery by Veteran’s Park.

Smithers finalist for Great Street contest

Smithers is one of four communities entered to win the 2017 Great Street Canada-wide contest.

Community members continue search for Frances Brown

Brown’s sister says Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search. RCMP is still investigating.

Freeland fire near Seymour Lake

Smithers firefighters called out to a fire on Freeland Avenue near Seymour Lake Tuesday morning.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

Rock slide closes Highway 1 east of Golden

The Trans Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Most Read