Hope for hearing with consideration and respect on Telkwa Coal

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen says he’s had positive discussions with Allegiance Coal.

I write in response to Jerry Mencl’s letter to the editor (published Oct.25).

I have worked for most of my adult life in resource industries; oil and gas, forestry, and mining.

There are three types of resource industry projects: Good ones that are well executed, good ones that are poorly executed, and bad ones. I’m only interested in supporting the first type, and I believe companies are generally capable of achieving that standard. It’s in their hands to do so and, if they do, the public’s trust will follow.

My two meetings with Allegiance Coal representatives have been positive, and have left me with the impression that they strive to a high standard environmentally, socially, and with respect to the Wet’suwet’en. There are also significant and valid questions and concerns that are being brought forward by our residents.

I look forward to hearing the discussion. I hope we can all take a deep breath, allow each side to speak, and listen with consideration and respect.

Darcy Repen

Mayor of Telkwa

Previous story
Give mitigation a chance for Telkwa Coal

Just Posted

Winter weather statement for Bulkley Valley

Winter weather is coming to the Bulkey Valley from northeast

Telkwa’s new local hiring policy irks some residents

Definition of local divides council

Female rep hockey building in the North

Two all-girl rep hockey teams this year, Midgets and Peewees, with Smithers and Hazelton players.

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

River otters need a new shelter before winter

NLWS needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Most Read