Hope for hearing with consideration and respect on Telkwa Coal

I write in response to Jerry Mencl’s letter to the editor (published Oct.25).

I have worked for most of my adult life in resource industries; oil and gas, forestry, and mining.

There are three types of resource industry projects: Good ones that are well executed, good ones that are poorly executed, and bad ones. I’m only interested in supporting the first type, and I believe companies are generally capable of achieving that standard. It’s in their hands to do so and, if they do, the public’s trust will follow.

My two meetings with Allegiance Coal representatives have been positive, and have left me with the impression that they strive to a high standard environmentally, socially, and with respect to the Wet’suwet’en. There are also significant and valid questions and concerns that are being brought forward by our residents.

I look forward to hearing the discussion. I hope we can all take a deep breath, allow each side to speak, and listen with consideration and respect.

Darcy Repen

Mayor of Telkwa