Follow rules of the road before someone is killed

I would like to bring up a very important topic on drivers in town. I’m sure I’m not the only person who has the same issues, but there are so many instances that, if unnoticed, can cause accidents.

Some of the scenarios are: A vehicle is going through an intersection. Another vehicle is right behind this vehicle. The light turns red but the second vehicle chooses to run the intersection regardless the light has already turned red.

This happens not only if one vehicle is behind another one, but also if they’re in different lanes. If one person decides to run a red light another vehicle often decides to run the light as well, regardless if they have enough time to stop.

One scenario I would like to bring up is pedestrian safety. At least half drivers will neglect to stop at crosswalks. This is absolutely unacceptable. If you did this on your drivers test: Automatic fail.

I’ve also noticed a few times that some vehicles will actually speed up through a yellow light, which is an infraction.

Of course I can’t point any fingers for various reasons, but I just want drivers to be more courteous. I honestly can’t get enough of bad drivers in town who refuse/neglect to follow rules. It can cause danger for anyone.

There has to be a way to stop drivers from so many infractions. I won’t lie. I see at LEAST one infraction, if not more, every time I walk in town. Again, I just want drivers to be more courteous and simply follow the rules of the road before somebody gets hurt — or worse, killed.

Stephen Dykstra

Smithers