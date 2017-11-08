Billboards blight highway

Writer says state of Hwy 16 signs take away from Main Street effort.

Editor,

The campaign for a Great! Main Street would have been more meaningful if it included efforts to reduce the plague of Highway 16 billboards that bracket the town.

Jim Pojar

Smithers

Non-stop work securing Hydro tower
Riverside rudeness against a senior

