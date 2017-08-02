A vibrant street with a practical loo

Anne Hetherington says the Portland Loo in Smithers is an example of a very practical project.

Re: ‘Smithers programs for looks, not practicality’ (published July 12).

I can’t speak to water restrictions or biking lanes, but I think the Portland Loo is an example of a very practical project, given the number of people I’ve seen using it. It’s fine for a local to have a list of public-friendly washrooms at the ready but for visitors, especially with kids, a public washroom you don’t have to hunt for is appreciated.

During my noon walk down Main St last week I saw an outdoor exercise class at Bovill Square, bikes secured at bike stands, a piano duet on an outdoor, public deck, troops of ice-cream-eating girl guides and a line up at the loo. Looked pretty vibrant, and practical too.

Anne Hetherington

Smithers