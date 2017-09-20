A pat on the back for first Walk/Run for Scleroderma Research

Editor:

Thank you from Scleroderma BC and Smithers Committee.

On June 4 Smithers and neighboring communities came together for the first Walk/Run for Scleroderma Research, raising the amazing amount of $8,599.

We were surprised and very gratified at this response and we are very happy to say that with our total, the totals from walks in Valemount and Vancouver, our B.C. office received, in total, the amount of $70, 317.05.

We have all of you to thank for your support and we are very proud of the locals, communities, and friends and families for this overwhelming support. This amount will go a very long way to help find out what is causing this autoimmune disease.

Give yourselves a big pat on the back for your generous support and enthusiasm.

Pati Struthers and Smithers Committee