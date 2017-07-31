Yukon firefighters help battle B.C. wildfires

The Columbia Unit Crew returns to the Charlie Division staging area for their next assignment while battling the wildfire near Cache Creek. (Photo by Ryan Gow, BC Wildfire Service)

Fresh firefighters have arrived from Yukon to help bring British Columbia’s wildfires under control.

The territory’s wildfire service says 16 firefighters and an air-tanker group headed to Prince George late last week and over the weekend.

That is on top of the 34 firefighters and four administrative staff from Yukon who arrived in the province earlier in the week.

Yukon’s fire season is coming to a close, with the fire danger rating dipping throughout the territory.

The threat of record-breaking temperatures and the possibility of lightning this week could spark a surge in fire activity across B.C.

About 3,700 people remained displaced by the nearly 150 fires still burning as of Sunday evening.

(CKRW, The Canadian Press)