Woman rescued from river in Telkwa

A woman was saved Wednesday afternoon after becoming stranded on a rock in the middle of the river.

One person was rescued on the Telkwa River in Telkwa Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the river in the area of Coalmine Road and Alder Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A female wearing a life jacket and holding onto a paddle was standing on a rock in the middle of the river and had to be rescued by firefighters. A fishing boat was used to bring the woman back to shore.

Once on shore, she was wrapped in a blanket by a firefighter and appeared to have no visible injuries.

UPDATE:

Smithers RCMP said the paddler flipped her canoe and was sitting on the rock near the confluence with the Bulkey River. She was assessed by paramedics and medically cleared.