Woman defrauded after giving personal information

Domestic assault call

On Sept. 15 at approximately 10 p.m, Smithers RCMP received a report of a domestic incident involving violence in the area of Lake Kathlyn Road.

It was reported to police that two women, including a youth, had been assaulted by a 47-year-old man. Police attended the scene, located the suspect involved, and took him into custody. The man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 18 at Smithers Provincial Court.

Drunken disturbance

On Sept. 15 at approximately 10 p.m., Smithers RCMP received a report of a disturbance involving a man and woman in the area of Railway Avenue. Police attended and located a heavily intoxicated man who appeared to be in his 20s passed out on the ground in the area. As a result of medical concerns due to the level of intoxication, BC Ambulance service were requested and transported the man to the hospital.

Keep personal information safe

On Sept. 13, Smithers RCMP received a complaint where an unknown person (or persons) portrayed themselves as a friend of a female victim through social media via Facebook. The victim provided the unknown person personal information and was subsequently defrauded $4,000.

The Smithers RCMP are highlighting the incident for public awareness, and encourage the community to be cautious when providing anyone personal information, especially when you cannot be certain the person you are communicating with is who they are reporting to be.

– Submitted by Smithers RCMP.