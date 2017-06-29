Woman arrested after man hit with chair

On June 25 at 2:26 a.m., Smithers RCMP responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance in the area of Second Avenue. Police attended and arrested a 36-year-old heavily intoxicated male who was transported to Smithers RCMP and released once able to care for himself. No charges were pursued.

On June 25 at 9:10 a.m., Smithers RCMP responded to a report of a male who was struck with a chair in Moricetown. The male victim was transported to Smithers’ Bulkley Valley District Hospital by E.H.S. and treated for head injuries. A 25-year-old female was later arrested by police and released on a promise to appear and undertaking. The suspect is scheduled to appear in Smithers court on a later date.

On June 26 at 6:15 p.m., Smithers RCMP responded to report of a fight in progress near Broadway Avenue and Main Street. Police found three individuals having a verbal argument about liquor. The parties were separated without incident. No arrests were made by police.

