Winter scene in the Bulkley Valley. (Alicia Bridges photo)

Winter weather statement for Bulkley Valley

Winter weather is coming to the Bulkey Valley from northeast

The first blast of winter is about to hit us.

Special weather statement is in effect for Bulkley Valley and The Lakes including Smithers.

An arctic front that moved through the B.C. Peace District last night will push into the Central Interior today and into the Columbias tonight. Flurries will spread southward and westward today as the front approaches. Strong northerly winds up to 60 km/h will also accompany the front bringing the possibility of blowing snow in exposed areas.

Cold air will continue to push southward, ahead of a building high over the Yukon, with the chilly conditions persisting until the weekend.

Travellers are advised to be prepared for winter conditions and should stay tuned for updated forecasts. People can check DRIVEBC.ca for road conditions.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
VIDEO: New York governor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.
Next story
Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Just Posted

Winter weather statement for Bulkley Valley

Winter weather is coming to the Bulkey Valley from northeast

Telkwa’s new local hiring policy irks some residents

Definition of local divides council

Female rep hockey building in the North

Two all-girl rep hockey teams this year, Midgets and Peewees, with Smithers and Hazelton players.

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

River otters need a new shelter before winter

NLWS needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7

Game 7 takes place Wednesday night

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Most Read