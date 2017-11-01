Winter weather statement for Bulkley Valley

Winter weather is coming to the Bulkey Valley from northeast

The first blast of winter is about to hit us.

Special weather statement is in effect for Bulkley Valley and The Lakes including Smithers.

An arctic front that moved through the B.C. Peace District last night will push into the Central Interior today and into the Columbias tonight. Flurries will spread southward and westward today as the front approaches. Strong northerly winds up to 60 km/h will also accompany the front bringing the possibility of blowing snow in exposed areas.

Cold air will continue to push southward, ahead of a building high over the Yukon, with the chilly conditions persisting until the weekend.

Travellers are advised to be prepared for winter conditions and should stay tuned for updated forecasts. People can check DRIVEBC.ca for road conditions.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.