White Rock RCMP investigate after peanut butter smeared on parking meters

White Rock RCMP have launched an investigation after someone smeared peanut butter on 18 parking meters along West Beach in White Rock sometime between Sept. 29-30.

The RCMP issued a news release Wednesday saying they are looking for the culprit or culprits behind the vandalism that resulted in the parking meters “requiring repairs and/or cleaning.”

The release does not state how the meters were vandalized, but a resident who lives near White Rock beach, said peanut butter was found on the parking meters.

“Unfortunately this is true – eighteen (18) city parking meters along West Beach have been vandalized over the past few weeks,” City of White Rock communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi emailed Black Press Friday.

“The City is very disappointed that this type of behaviour has happened, as this does not reflect the integrity and community spirit of White Rock residents. We are working with the White Rock RCMP and are confident in their abilities to get those responsible and to stop this illegal vandalism.”

Police are asking for residents with surveillance video to review it, and if any suspicious person is recorded, to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-693-3600 and ask for Const. Nijjar.