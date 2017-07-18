VIDEOS: Bulkley Valley charities deliver modern maternity ward

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of the modernized maternity ward in Smithers.

The room for the ribbon cutting at the modernized maternity ward was packed, a testament to how many people were involved in getting the project done.

Moms now get their own room at Bulkley Valley District Hospital for labour, delivery and postpartum recovery. And it all came under budget. Money given back to the Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Foundation will stay dedicated to maternity.

Other groups involved included the Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxiliary and the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament. The idea to make life easier for new moms was first proposed in 2014.

Registered midwife Bobbie Adkins at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital maternity upgrade ribbon cutting July 14:

Health service administrator Cormac Hikisch listed off some of the new comforts that make a big difference on the big day: individual bathrooms, space for a partner to overnight, improvements in privacy, patient care and comfort, new equipment, new labour delivery beds, and air conditioning in the hallway to help a bit with the summer heat.

Health service administrator Cormac Hikisch:

The Smithers hospital now has one of two birthing beds in the North, with the other in Prince George, according to Hikisch. He gave kudos to the doctors, nurses and midwives for work in getting project moving.

There were 242 deliveries last year at the hospital. Charlie Stam was one of the moms who had children in the old, crowded room and the new private space.

“When we had Molly we were lucky enough to have one of the labour, delivery and recovery suites. And it was just awesome because having older girls we could bring them to be a part of it and to celebrate their little sister without having to worry about disturbing any other new moms,” she said.

Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Foundation chair Dale Perry: