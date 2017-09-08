VIDEO/PHOTOS Gitsegukla ceremony celebrates swearing in

Read more in the Sept. 13 edition of The Interior News, including an interview with Chief Willie Blackwater on the positivity he hopes is rising in the community and how he hopes Gitsegukla can be under self management by the end of this council’s term.

About 200 attended a swearing in ceremony for Gitsegukla band council, staff, and education and health workers Wednesday evening.

Chief Blackwater said such a public swearing in ceremony was a first for the band, and a way all who work for the community could promise people directly to do their best to serve them.

Ceremony

Council swearing in