VIDEO / UPDATE: Telkwa River Hydro tower repair

Video of repairs on transmission tower moving forward on Telkwa River. Outage risk is lower.

The location of a downed 138 kilovolt Hydro line that carries power from Telkwa to Cedarvale. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro put out a release saying crews have made significant progress to stabilize the transmission structure that was damaged last week by high water levels on the Telkwa River.

The job to reinforce the structure is expected to be done by Sunday evening.

The threat of a power outage that would affect communities from Telkwa to Cedarvale southwest of the Hazeltons has been further reduced as water levels continue to drop, according to the release.

An update is expected Sunday night.

Video by Luke Hill of work by BC Hydro on Telkwa River: