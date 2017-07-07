VIDEO: Lightning sparks several new fires around Williams Lake

This afternoon the Cariboo Fire Centre evacuated due to its proximity to the Williams Lake Airport.

4:50 p.m. Friday

Lightning has sparked several fires in the Williams Lake area.

“The entire Cariboo Regional District has been hit by lightning in a multitude of places. Fires are being reported faster than they can be written down all over the Cariboo. If you are told to evacuate from your property, please leave immediately, these fires are extremely volatile. Response resources are stretched to the limit.”

That is a message issued by the CRD at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

“All residents from north of 105 Mile should report to the evacuation centre at the Ramada Inn in Williams Lake,” the notice added. “Evacuees in and south of 105 Mile report to the reception centre in 100 Mile House at the curling club.”

Here are scenes from the fire near Dugan Lake, Wildwood, and Fox Mountain above Coyote Rock above Highway 97, just south of Williams Lake.

Fire on Fox Mountain above Coyote Rock just south of Williams Lake and near Sugar Cane. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.