VIDEO: “I am done with public life” says Christy Clark

This will be the former premier’s first public appearance since announcing she stepping down

Christy Clark and her son, Hamish, address the media during a press conference on her decision to leave public life. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Christy Clark is done – with public life, with politics and with cameras.

Or so she said during her first public appearance since she announced her resignation from the BC Liberal party leadership and the legislature altogether. Clark, whose party won the election in May, lost a confidence vote in June to an NDP-Green partnership.

“Thank you. I guess I’ll never see any of you ever again,” she told reporters during the Vancouver press conference on Monday.

“Looking back, I knew in my heart from election night that it was time for me to leave,” said Clark. She planned on resigning as BC Liberal Party leader the night that the lieutenant-governor chose John Horgan to be premier.

“But… I didn’t want to leave in the midst of chaos,” she said.

Clark recounted what she saw as the Liberals’ accomplishments over the past six-and-a-half years.

“We have the fastest growing economy in the country – 200,000 jobs putting people to work and five consecutive balanced budgets,” Clark said. She also cited the controversial Site C, reaching a settlement with B.C. teachers and reducing the number of children in care.

She also addressed what some have seen as her party’s failure in Metro Vancouver. The Liberals lost seats throughout Surrey as the NDP campaigned hard on rental affordability, nixing bridge tolls and reconsidering the Massey Bridge.

“There are only two things that the government can do to affect housing affordability in the Lower Mainland,” Clark said. “One is to get the mayors to build more houses. The second is to slow the economy down so that people stop coming to the Lower Mainland and buying houses.”

The former premier stayed away from taking any serious shots at her replacement.

“We’ll see what kind of progress the government is able to make with those, I guess,” she said. “We as a government, and me as premier, decided we wanted to keep people working, pay off the debt for our kids and spend other people’s money responsibly.”

Clark took issue with any implication that her last Throne Speech supported NDP policies.

“I wouldn’t say I support NDP policies. We might support some of the same principles,” said Clark. “We have absolutely stuck with all of our principles.”

She will leave some business unfinished. Clark said she’s tried to reach out to Linda Kayfish, the sister of deceased healthcare worker Roderick MacIsaac. MacIsaac, who along with several other healthcare workers, was fired by the province in 2012. He later took his own life.

“I have asked her for meetings several times but she hasn’t accepted,” said Clark. Asked if she would reach out again, Clark simply said: “I am done with public life.”

Clark’s departure from not only her role as party leader but from her Kelowna West MLA seat leaves the NDP and Green Party the possibility to strengthen a tenuous lead in the legislature.

“I don’t think there’s going to be an election in the fall so why not get it out of the way,” she said. “I really felt like it was time for the province to get it out of the way.”

It’s not that she didn’t believe the Liberals couldn’t win another election with her in power, Clark noted.

“It was the right time for me. A leader needs to know when it’s time to go,” she said. “There is nothing worse than seeing politicians hanging on because they feel like they’re irreplaceable. Nobody is irreplaceable – I’m not.

What’s next for Clark?

“I don’t know. I don’t have a plan yet,” said Clark.

She won’t be involving herself in the race to replace her.

Clark spoke about how her years as premier have affected her son, Hamish.

Christy Clark and son Hamish leave a press conference in Vancouver on Monday. Katya Slepian/Black Press

“I wanted Hamish to see me in public life; to see me do good in the world in public service,” she said. Now that she’s done, she’ll be focusing on Hamish.

“It’s Gr. 11, there’s a lot of homework.”

Hamish said he felt “a little relieved” that his mother was done.

“She’s been premier for most of my life that I can remember,” he said. “It’s going to be really nice.”

